One killed, six injured as truck hits SUV near Sangareddy

Sangareddy: A man was killed and six others have sustained injuries as a truck, coming in the opposite direction, hit an SUV at Paswalwadi village on NH-161 in Sangareddy district on Friday.

All seven people aboard the SUV have suffered multiple injuries. One of them died on the spot. The condition of three of the injured was critical. They have been shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment.

The victims, who were natives of Mehdipatnam were heading to Bodan to attend a marriage of a common relative. Sangareddy rural Police have registered a case.

