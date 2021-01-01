One killed, three injured as truck crashes into temple in Hyderabad

The mishap occurred when the driver of the truck lost control after another DCM truck hit his vehicle from behind.

By | Published: 11:24 am

Hyderabad: In a freak mishap, one person was killed and three injured when a truck crashed into the vehicles parked outside a Hanuman Temple in Uppal here on Friday morning.

The mishap occurred when the driver of the truck lost control after another DCM truck hit his vehicle from behind.

Sources said the truck first ran into the motorcycles at the temple and then crashed into the temple compound wall, partially damaging it. People who were at the temple were caught unawares as the truck came crashing, with one person dying on the spot while others suffered multiple injuries.

The Uppal police visited the spot and have taken up investigation.

The injured persons have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

