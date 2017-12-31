One killed, three injured in Nalgonda road accident

By | Published: 12:31 am

Nalgonda: One person died and three woman were injured in a road accident at Gollapally of Chinthapally mandal in the district on Saturday.

The accident took place when their car hit a tractor, which was coming in opposite direction. All the persons travelling in the car were government teachers and were coming towards Chinthapally from Hyderabad on Nagarjuna Sagar Road.

While Sriram Ramesh, 32, died on the spot the three lady teachers Radha Rani, Sumathi and Sumalatha got serious injuries in the incident.

The injured have been shifted to Kamineni Hospital in Hyderabad by 108 Ambulance for treatment.

Ramesh was working as a teacher at a government school of Bojya Thanda in Chinthapally mandal.

The police were suspecting that over speeding of the car might be the reason behind accident.