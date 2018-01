By | Published: 5:25 pm

Siddipet: A man was killed and another sustained serious injuries in a road accident at Bandapally Cross Road near Cheryal on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Bandi Ramulu, 35 and injured as Putta Ramesh.

While the duo, natives of Lingampally village of Batchannapet mandal, were proceeding on a two wheeler, a speeding tractor hit them. Ramulu died on the spot. A case was registered.