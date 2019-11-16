One killed, two injured as car rams crane in Hyderabad

By | Published: 4:39 pm 4:40 pm

Hyderabad: One person was killed and two others serious injured when the car they were travelling rammed a crane and turned turtle at Madhapur late on Friday.

According to the Madhapur police, Manish, a resident of Neredmet along with his friend Aishwarya, 20 and another friend Bharath, were going from Jubilee Hills to Cyber Tower around midnight when the accident took place near the Durgam Cheruvu Metro station.

“Bharath, who was driving the car at high speed, lost control and rammed the car into a crane on the road and the vehicle overturned. Aishwarya and Manish, who were in the back seat sustained serious injuries and were shifted to hospital. On admission, Manish was pronounced dead at Osmania General Hospital while Aishwarya is undergoing treatment at a private hospital,” Ram Mohan Reddy, Sub-inspector, Madhapur, said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.

