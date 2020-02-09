One killed, two injured as parapet wall collapses in Warangal

By | Published: 10:12 pm 12:21 am

Warangal Urban: A parapet wall of a three-storeyed building collapsed on a tea stall killing one person and injuring two others at Pochamma Maidan in Warangal on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Md Jalaluddin. He and a few others were drinking tea when the wall collapsed on them. Inspector Venkateswarlu said the injured were shifted to the MGM hospital for treatment.

Based on the complaint filed by the son of Jalaluddin, a case was registered and investigation taken up. It is suspected that the wall of the commercial building collapsed due to heavy rain on Saturday.

Meanwhile, several parts of the erstwhile Warangal district received light to moderate rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. In Jangaon district, Palakurthy, Kodakandla and Devaruppula mandal witnessed rainfall on Sunday.

Rains lashed Parkal division on Saturday. Meanwhile, chilli, put for drying on the sand dunes of Godavari at Peruru in Wajedu mandal, was washed away with the swelling of Godavari river causing heavy loss to the farmers.

Mirchi crop became wet in the drying yards due to rains in Parkal division and Bhupalpally division. Warangal city also witnessed light rainfall.

Untimlely rains hit mango growers in Mancherial

Adilabad: Several parts of Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts registered light to moderate rains from Saturday midnight to early morning of Sunday. The untimely rains caused losses to mango farmers. Certain mandals of Adilabad and Nirmal districts also experienced showers.

According to weather information available on Telangana State Planning Development Planning Society, Thandur, Bellampalli, Kasipet, Mandamarri, Hajipur, Bhimaram, Jaipur, Chennur and Kotpalli mandals saw moderate rainfall of somewhere between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm. Mancherial, Naspur, Luxettipet, Bheemini, Kannepalli, Vemanpalli, Nennal and Jannaram mandals recorded light rainfall anywhere from 2.5 mm to 15.5 mm.

Due to the unseasonal showers, mango orchards which were at flowering stage were damaged. Growers of mangoes said the rains wreaked havoc for farmers. They urged officials of Agriculture Department to carry out survey of the loss and to extend compensation to them. They regretted that they were already reeling under crisis following poor marketing opportunities.

Meanwhile, Bejjur mandal witnessed moderate rainfall, while Kerameri, Jainoor, Sirpur (U), Asifabad, Tiryani, Sirpur (T), Koutala, Chintalamanepalli, Penchikalpet and Dahegaon mandals registered light rainfall. Boath, Ichoda, Neradoginda, Utnoor, Narnoor, Saarangapur, Bhainsa, Thanur and Nirmal Rural also registered light rainfall.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .