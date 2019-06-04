One killed, two injured in accident on Hyderabad’s ORR

By | Published: 1:10 pm 1:14 pm

Hyderabad: One person was killed, while two others including a woman, were injured when the car they were traveling in was hit by a truck near the toll plaza on the Outer Ring Road at Ghatkesar here this morning.

The details of the victim and the injured persons are yet to be known. Police sources said the man seated beside the driver was killed on the spot, while the car driver and the woman, who was sitting in the rear seat, suffered injuries.

They were shifted to the hospital and are being treated. The Ghatkesar police shifted the body to the hospital for autopsy. More details are awaited.

