One killed, two injured in car crash in Ranga Reddy

By | City Bureau | Published: 2:58 pm 3:34 pm

Hyderabad: One person died and two others were injured when two vehicles crashed into each other on the Kuruvaguda-Antaram National Link Road at Shabad village in Ranga Reddy district here around Thursday midnight.

According to the police, B.Rajeshwar Reddy (45), an agriculturist and his friend P.Raju (44), a trader, both residents of Shabad, had were to go on a pilgrimage to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh on Friday morning.

On Thursday late night, the duo were returning after purchasing eatables and other materials after having kept their bags and luggage ready back home to start off their journey in the car early next morning.

However, when they reached Kuruvaguda-Antaram National Link Road, a car from the opposite side driven rashly by a driver identified as Ch.Jagan went out of control and crashed into the road median.

“With the same high speed the car after hitting the road median, jumped onto the other side of the road and crashed into Reddy’s car,” police said.

Due to the impact, Rajeshwar Reddy who was behind the steering wheel suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot. Raju and Jagan who were severely injured were rescued by the passing-by motorists and shifted to a nearby private hospital where they are being treated. Their condition is said to be stable.

The Shabad police booked a case of negligence causing death and grievous injuries and are investigating.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .