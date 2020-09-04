One killed, two injured in road accident in Nizamabad

On Friday evening two bikes collided at Sathoshnagar Tanda and Yedla Jeevaratnam (42) died at the spot.

Nizamabad: In a road accident, two bikes collided in anti-direction on NH-44, in this incident one person died two injured at Sathoshnagar Tanda of Jakranpally mandal.

On Friday evening two bikes collided and Yedla Jeevaratnam (42) died at the spot. The victim belongs to Jankampet of Velpur mandal.

Another two persons Ryapani Nagaiah and Ryapani Narsimhulu injured seriously and they belong to Thorikonda village.

On this incident Jakranpally police registered the case and sent injured persons for treatment and the dead body for postmortem.

