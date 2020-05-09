One meter rise in sea level by 2100

By | Suyash Maddila | Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: A new study led by the scientists of Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) that conducted a survey amongst the 106 leading international experts who have been identified from a pool of the most active publishers of scientific sea-level studies which found that with unchecked emissions the global mean sea-level rise could exceed 1 meter by 2100 and 5 meters by 2300.

The scientists based their risk assessment on the increasing body of knowledge of the systems involved. And while they highlighted the remaining uncertainties, they also said that it is now clear that previous estimates of the rise in sea-level has been too low. The international study was a collaboration of researchers from NTU Singapore, the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) (Germany), Maynooth University (Ireland), Durham University (UK), Rowan University and Tufts University (USA), and the University of Hong Kong, a press release published by the PIK website on Friday, said.

Stefan Rahmstorf, a co-author of the study from PIK in Germany, said, “What we do today, within a few decades, will determine the rise of sea level for many centuries,” and added that it is more clearly shown by the new analysis than ever before.

However, he said this is also good news as the emission of greenhouse gases and how much we increase the risks for millions of people living at the coasts, from Hamburg to Shanghai and from Mumbai to New York, is in our own hands.

As per the study, experts estimated a 0.5-meter rise in the sea level by 2100 and 0.5 to 2 meter by 2300, if global warming is kept limited to 2 degree Celsius above pre-industrial era in agreement with the international Paris climate accord. However, in case of high-emissions with warming at 4.5 degree Celsius the sea-level rise is projected to be much steeper with a rise of 0.6 to 1.3 meters by 2100, and by 2300 it would go up to 1.7 to 5.6 meters.

The experts also identified the Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets as the greatest sources of certainty as the ice sheets are melting at an accelerating rate, as shown by the satellite-based measurements. They also added that through successful reduction of emissions can help keep a check on magnitude and impacts of sea-level rise.

As per a new report published in November last, in the past 50 years, the rise in sea level along the coast of India has gone up by 8.5 cm, with an average of 1.7 mm per year. A study also suggested that by 2050, the land on which over 300 million people globally live will flood at least once due to sea-level rise, and around 75% of those affected live in China, India, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and Bangladesh.

India has a coastline of over 7,500 kilometers with many major ports and big cities along the shore and the accelerated rise in global warming and sea-level rise can have a huge impact on the lives of millions of people living across the coast leaving them more vulnerable and can even prove catastrophic.

