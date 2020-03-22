One more Covid-19 positive confirmed in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:22 pm

Hyderabad: One more person with a travel history to London and Dubai has tested positive for coronavirus in Hyderabad, health officials on Sunday said. With this case, the number of positive coronavirus cases in Telangana hasnow .gone up to 22.

The person who tested Covid-19 positive today hails from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh and had traveled to London and Dubai recently. He is.admitted to a designated hospital and is stable.

