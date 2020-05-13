One more Covid-19 positive woman gives birth at Gandhi Hospital

By | Published: 4:51 pm

Hyderabad: The obstetrics and gynaecology department of Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday successfully conducted one more cesarean section on a coronavirus positive pregnant woman, who has given birth to a healthy infant.

A few days ago, the department had successfully conducted a C-section on a 27-year-old pregnant woman Hyderabad, who gave birth to a baby boy. While the mother was coronavirus positive, the new born baby had tested negative for coronavirus.

The hospital officials said that in a day or two, the newly born infant will undergo Covid-19 diagnostic tests.

