One more dies in wall collapse incident in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: Mohd Abdul Majid (37) of Amberpet who sustained injuries in a wall collapse incident which took place at function hall in Amberpet died while undergoing treatment on Sunday.

With the death of Majid, the toll in the incident rose to five persons. On November 10, four persons had died in the wall collapse at Pearl Garden function hall where a wedding ceremony was being held.

While Vijaya Laxmi (60) died on the spot, three others Krishnaiah (23), Sohail (24) and P Suresh (29) succumbed to injuries later at hospital. The Amberpet police had registered a case.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .