One more IT company to set shop in Warangal

Warangal Urban: Thanks to the efforts of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, one more IT company is setting up shop at Madikonda Information Technology Special Economic Zone (IT SEZ) here.

The foundation stone for Quadrant Resource, a US-based company, will be laid at the IT SEZ on February 16. The IT firm will create jobs for around 500 local youth.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Rama Rao thanked Quadrant CEO K Vamshi Reddy, an NRI from Warangal, for coming forward to set up their branch in Warangal. “Delighted to share that Quadrant Resource is laying foundation for its IT development centre in Warangal,” he tweeted.

In response, Vamshi Reddy too expressed his excitement over opening the new development centre and thanked the Minister for his support and encouragement to start the company in Warangal. Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao will attend as the chief guest for the foundation laying ceremony on February 16.

Quadrant Resource is the third major company to open its development centre in Warangal, after Cyient and Tech Mahindra which commenced their operations recently. The company has its branches in seven locations in US and India including Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The new unit is being established on 1.5 acres at IT SEZ. Mindtree, another IT firm, also began the process of setting up its unit here.

With Hyderabad established as a major IT hub, the State government has been persuading several IT firms to set up their units in Tier-II cities such as Warangal, Karimnagar and Nizamabad. Accordingly, IT Towers are being established in Warangal, Karimnagar and other major towns in the State.

