One more member of Pardhi gang arrested

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday arrested one more member of the notorious Pardhi gang for committing dacoities after stopping trains by tampering with signals. With the arrest of Avinash Sriram Kale of Burewadi village of Beed in Maharashtra, the total number of persons arrested so far went up to eight. The gang was committing offences using a railway information application, which gave timings of trains.

GRP Superintendent of Police B Anuradha, addressing a press conference here on Monday, produced Sriram before the media. The police earlier arrested the gang members– Srirang Shinde, Amole Shinde, Anmol Gaitadak, Sudhir Ramachandra Randhil, Rohit Gorak Ralebhat, Vinod Sakram Jadav and Babu Mohan Kasbe.

The gang would cut the signal cable by breaking open the lock and ensure that the train stopped. Using a ladder, one of the gang members would climb windows of the sleeper class coach, where a majority of passengers sleep with the windows open, to snatch jewellery and cash.

In a separate case, the railway police nabbed a couple – Maskuri Krishna and Shalini Reddy – both hailing from Sangareddy district for committing thefts at Secunderabad railway station. The couple was caught near platform number one at the station. The couple was involved in five offences at Secunderabad railway station and other trains. The police recovered gold ornaments weighing 32 tolas worth Rs13 lakh from them.

