One more pumping unit put into operation at Kannepalli

By | Published: 5:33 pm

Hyderabad: One more pumping unit of the Kannepalli pump house was put to operation on Sunday evening adding further to the volume of water being drawn from Medigadda barrage on Godavari. Pumping unit no 6 was switched on in view of the increase in the inflows from Pranahanita.

With two of the pump houses in operation at Medigadda barrage, the volume of flow reaching Annaram barrage was in the order of 4500 cusecs in the day, said the irrigation officials.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter