One more tests positive for Covid-19 in Warangal Urban district

By | Published: 6:31 pm

Warangal Urban: A primary contact of a Markaz returnee, who tested positive for Covid-19, also tested positive for the virus on Sunday. The infected person (male) has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment, said District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr K Lalitha Devi in a statement here on Sunday. With this, the total number of Covid-19 positive active cases stood at 22 from Warangal Urban district.

