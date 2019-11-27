One more woman scooterist run over in Hyderabad, this time by truck

By | Published: 6:02 pm 6:14 pm

Hyderabad: For the second day on the trot, a woman scooterist was run over in the city, this time by a rashly driven truck at Radhika crossroads on Wednesday evening.

The victim K. Saritha (35), from North Kamala Nagar, was proceeding on her scooter from her residence towards Radhika Junction around 3 pm when the mishap occurred.

Police said Saritha, coming from ECIL towards Radhika Junction, was taking a U-turn when the truck hit her from behind. She came under the rear tyre of the truck and died on the spot.

The Kushaiguda police are investigating while the driver Narender was taken into custody. On Tuesday, a TCS employee, Sohini Saxena, was run over by a TSRTC bus on Road No. 12 in Banjara Hills while she was on her way to work on her scooter.

