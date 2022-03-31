One Moto India on track to set up EV manufacturing facility in Telangana

Hyderabad: British premium electric vehicle brand One Moto India is on track to set up its manufacturing facility at Zaheerabad in Telangana. The facility, according to top company officials, will have a manufacturing capacity of 25,000 units per month and eventually be ramped up to 1 lakh units in the next three years.

The company currently offers three variants of the electric scooter namely – Commuta, which has a top speed of 75 kmph priced at Rs 1,30,000; Byka with a top speed of 105 kmph priced at Rs 1,91,000 and Electa with a top speed of 100 kmph priced at Rs 1,99,999. These variants are available in nine colors and the company opened its first experience hub in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Speaking post the launch of the hub, One Moto India, partner, Sameer Moidin, said, “We have been approached by other State governments as well to set up our manufacturing unit, but we choose Telangana because of the various benefits it offers. We are on track to set up the facility here and are looking at 10-15 acres of land as Phase 1 and for the Phase 2 we may require up to 25 acres of land. The State government will be allotting the land to us in the next 10-15 days somewhere close to Zaheerabad.”

Moidin said the company presently has a Completely Knocked Down (CDK) units in the city which has a total capacity of making 1,500 units per month. However, once the land gets allocated, it will start the manufacturing facility by end of this year. Currently, it has an order book of 1,500 electric two-wheelers from across India and it will be delivering its first lot of vehicles from next week.

Telangana IT and Industries department principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan, who inaugurated the experience hub, underscored the need for companies to adhere to minimum safety standards in the backdrop of electric vehicles catching fire in the country. “This product has been designed in the UK so I am sure safety will be top priority for the company,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .