One naxal killed in encounter in Kothagudem

By | Published: 2:56 pm

Kothagudem: An exchange of fire between police and CPI(ML) -New Democracy Linganna dalam has taken in the forests of Rollagadda and Devalagudem of Gundala mandal in the district on Wednesday.

It was said a male naxal of the dalam was killed in the incident. The action was still going on in the forests. Former MLA Gummadi Narsaiah and New Democracy leader P Ranga Rao demanded the police to stop the encounter.

