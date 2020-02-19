One naxal killed in exchange of fire in Sukma

By | Published: 7:33 pm

Kothagudem: One naxal was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Sukma district of neigbhouring Chhattisgarh state on Wednesday.

It is said that a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) had ventured into Tondamadka forests under Chintagup police station limits on search operations. The naxals, who spotted the DRG team, had opened fire at them and the police also opened fire in retaliation.

The skirmish continued between the forces and the outlaws for about two hours. After the firing was ceased, the police team found the dead body of a male naxal along with a 12 bore guns, informed Sukma Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha.

In another incident in the district, CRPF jawans diffused an improvised explosive device (IED) planted in earth at Phoolbagdi and Golabekur area. The explosive weighed about five kilogram.

It might be noted that two jawans of CRPF’s CoBRA were injured in an exchange of fire in the forests of Paled took place at Kistaram and one of them called as Kanhaya Manji had died en route to hospital on the late evening of Tuesday.

Another jawan called Inderjit Singh, who injured critically, was undergoing treatment at Raipur hospital. It is suspected that as many as eight Maoists were injured in Paled gun battle and all of them were carried away into the forests by the naxals.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter