One school student killed, six others injured in accident at Uppal

By | Published: 10:36 am 10:40 am

Hyderabad: One school student died on the spot and six others injured, with the condition of three being serious, when the auto rickshaw they were traveling in was hit by a truck at Uppal here on Tuesday morning.

The victim was identified as Avanthi Kumar, a class seven student from a private school in Habsiguda.

Police said the auto rickshaw which was proceeding towards the school was hit by the truck near the Little Flower Junior College junction.

The truck jumped signal and lost control.

The Uppal police are investigating.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter