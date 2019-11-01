One should be dedicated towards building nation: Kerala Governor

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday said all citizens should contribute towards the country’s growth and development. Participating in an interactive session on ‘Duties and responsibilities of the citizens in national building’ here, he said, “We should work towards creating India as one of the most powerful developed nations of the world. We need to take the initiative of contributing to the progress and welfare of the nation.”

Khan said people should follow the principles of ‘dharma’ (righteousness), which is a set of duties and there are principles which are eternal. “The principles will modify based on our location and time. A person has multiple identities as the son of parents, father of children, husband of a woman and each role has a set of duties and responsibilities,” he explained.

“Dharma is certain duties which arrive in different situations. You should use your intelligence in that situation and make the decision for the welfare of the society,” said the Kerala Governor. He added development does not only come with the authority and it should start from own participation in duties and responsibilities.

Arif Mohammad said one should also focus on building a good foundation for children and inculcate good values as they play an important role in building the future of the country.

