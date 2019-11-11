‘One should learn foreign language’

By | Published: 12:34 am 3:35 pm

Hyderabad: The Department of Asian Languages, English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) in collaboration with the Japan Foundation, New Delhi has recently organised a two-day international conference on ‘Japanese Language Education in South Asia’ on the university campus.

The conference was inaugurated by EFLU Vice-Chancellor Prof E Suresh Kumar and Kojiro Uchiyama, Consul General of Japan in Chennai.

In his presidential address, Prof Suresh, stressed the need for learning foreign languages to secure global placements. Mentioning University Social Responsibility (USR) of EFLU as the first-of-its kind initiative in the country, the VC said that it imparted a social perspective to an academic institution.

“Under this initiative, the University has developed Open Educational Resources (OERs) in 13 languages, including Japanese language which will be launched soon,” he said.

Prof Suresh Kumar reiterated the significance of Japanese language in view of Japan’s widening service sector worldwide.

Considering the global presence of India and Japan, Prof. Suresh Kumar held that it will be a positive step forward for the University to meet the demands of the students to learn foreign languages through these open educational resources.

The EFLU VC advised the departments to come forward with proposals to organise national and international events for attaining good academic standards.

Kojiro Uchiyama emphasised the need for foreign languages in order to understand various cultures, and religions. He recalled a summit level agreement between the Japan and India in 2017 for the propagation of Japanese language in India.

Reflecting on this agreement, he said that there has been a sizeable increase in the learning of Japanese language in India, especially by the professional students.

Japan Foundation director Kaoru Miyamoto called for an exchange of views at both the cultural and linguistic levels.

The conference was attended by delegates from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal, Japan, and Russia and also from different universities and institutions in India. Members of faculty, coordinators of the departments and students were present on the occasion.

