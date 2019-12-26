One stop for the six yard lovers in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:41 pm

Those who love their six yards, now have another place to look forward to for more designs as fashion designer Sirisha Reddy has unveiled her new extension of ‘exclusive silk saris’ at its showroom in Jubilee Hills on the occasion of its second anniversary celebrations.

Among those who attended the function were celebrities, actors, top models and who’s who of the city.

One can expect to see wedding attires for grooms, brides, casual wear, dresses, ethnic wear, party wear and Kancheevaram bridal saris. Also, on display is the label’s new collection ‘The Colourgame 2020’, for bridemaids and brides.

