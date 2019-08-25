One-stop shop for luxurious furniture inaugurated in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Dreamline Furniture & Furnishing from the house of furniture, interiors and constructions Dreamline Group was inaugurated by Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav at Banjara Hills, Road No 2. Actor Mannara Chopra was also present on the occasion of the store inauguration.

The stylish new showroom presents the best and most sophisticated furniture and other modules of lifestyle and haute couture, Dreamline said. The premium showroom located at plush upmarket is a one-stop venue to transform one’s home into a majestic and rich abode of luxury with a wide range of lavish sofas, bed sets, dining, high-end accessories, fashionable cushions, unique vases, etc.

Dreamline also features a wide range of modern-day chandeliers, outdoor furniture such as swings, rejuvenating and stylish sets of rocking chairs, rare centre table console, side-tables, apart from intricately-designed metal structural frames and unique accessories.

Mubeen Akhtar, director, Dreamline Furniture and Furnishings said the products were of the highest quality with creative designs and luxurious appeal.

