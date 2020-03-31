One tests positive as 11 Nizamuddin congregation attendees tracked down in Nagarkurnool

By | Published: 7:46 pm

Nagarkurnool: District Medical and Health Officer confirmed that 11 persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi were tracked down and put in isolation wards on Monday. They were all tested for Covid-19. Of them, only one tested positive. The patient was sent to Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday.

The patient is a resident of Kalwakurthy town. Apart from him, four persons from Nagarkurnool town, three from Kalwakurthy and three from Achampet had attended the Islamic congregation in Delhi.

A mother and daughter who returned from the UK recently were also put in isolation wards in Nagarkurnool. Results of their tests were pending.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .