One week since demolition, tension escalates in Amberpet

By | Published: 10:38 pm

Hyderabad: Tension escalated at Amberpet on Sunday afternoon when some youngsters tried to offer prayers at the Ek Khana Masjid disputed site.

The Darsgah Jihad O Shahadat had given a call to the Muslims to offer prayers at the place. Following the call, BJP leader and Goshamahal legislator T Raja Singh also gave a counter but urged the police to intervene in the issue before they enter into the fray.

As a precautionary measure, the police took into custody eight activists of the Darsgah Jihad o Shahadat from different parts of the city and shifted them to Bollarum police station. They were released in the evening.

The police posted adequate security personnel near the house of Goshamahal BJP legislator T Raja Singh as a precautionary measure. “We have not put the legislator under arrest. The bandobast was as part of a precautionary measure,” said Inspector, Mangalhath, G Ranaveer Reddy.

Similarly, leaders of BJP, Bharatiya Janata Mazdoor Sangh and Hindu Vahini were taken into custody by the East Zone police and shifted to Bowenpally police station.

At Amberpet, tension prevailed after the afternoon prayers when people gathered in large numbers in front of the Jama Masjid Amberpet and Dargah Amber Shah and raised slogans. The police rounded up a few persons and took them into custody. All of them were released in the evening.

Additional Commissioner of Police, DS Chauhan and other senior officials personally dispersed the public at Amberpet.

To prevent any untoward incident, personnel from the Commissioner’s Task Force, City Armed Reserve, City Rapid Action Force and Telangana State Special Police were deployed. Patrolling was intensified in various pockets of Amberpet while the road was closed during afternoon for the traffic.

Last Sunday, eight persons including four policemen were injured when two groups pelted stones following the Ek Khana Masjid issue. The GHMC authorities had demolished a few structures which the TS Wakf Board and local Muslims claim was a mosque and an ‘aashoorkhana’. The GHMC paid around Rs 3 crore as compensation to private persons who claimed ownership of the property.

