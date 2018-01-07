One week training on job readiness held at KITS Warangal

By | Published: 7:33 pm

Warangal Urban: The department of MBA, Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science, Warangal (KITSW) launched a one-week training programme on ‘Job Readiness’ in association with Nandi Foundation and Mahindra Pride School recently. The programme will end on January 12, said Director Y Manohar.

It was inaugurated by G Bhavani Prasad, retired Professor, Kakatiya University Warangal, on Friday.

The key speaker, Rahulsha, executive member of Mahindra Pride School, Hyderabad, said every student should have FLY (First Love Yourself) component to achieve their goal

“During these six days, we will train the students to improve their interactive skills, decision making skills, communication skills, interpersonal skills, multi-linguistic skills and strategic thinking,” he added.

Principal P Venkateswara Rao spoke. Training and placement in-charge Dr P Srikanth, HoD in-charge Dr Sunitha Chakravarthy, Associate Professors Dr G Ratnakar, Dr P Surender, Dr Sailaja and PRO Dr D Prabhakara Chary, all deans, faculty, staff and MBA students were present.