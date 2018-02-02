One year jail for corrupt revenue officials

By | Published: 12:18 am

Siddipet: In a landmark judgment, the ACB special court in Hyderabad imprisoned a Senior Assistant and Junior Assistant to one year imprisonment for accepting Rs 3,500 from a farmer in Dubbak mandal about 12 and half years ago. According to a press release from DSP, ACB, Sangareddy, B Prathap Kumar, ACB officials had trapped Senior Assistant, Tirunahari Krishna and Junior Assistant, Nirudi Durgaiah while they were accepting bribe from Nirudi Siddaramulu at Dubbak Mandal headquarters.

Ramulu, a native of Dubbak town, had approached both these officials seeking the mutation of 1 acre 31 guntas of land in July, 2005. As they had sought the bribe, the helpless farmer approached the ACB officials. Proclaiming the judgement on Wednesday, the court imprisoned these two accused to one year imprisonment and imposed Rs 3,000 fine. They need to serve another three months in jail in case if they fail to pay the fine amount.