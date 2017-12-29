One-year-old boy comes under bus, dies​ in Nizamabad​

By | Published: 4:21 pm 5:06 pm

Nizamabad: A one-year-old boy died on the spot on Friday morning when a private school bus ran over him while reversing in Renjal mandal of Nizamabad district.

Mamatha, a resident of Renjal mandal, ​brought the toddler Shivnarayan Swamy, along with her while sending her elder son to the school in the bus. ​​As she ensured that the elder son got into the bus safely, she left the toddler unattended for a moment. Even as she was engaged in a conversation with the bus driver reversed the vehicle and by that time, the toddler moved underneath the vehicle and got run over.

The boy died on the spot. The police have registered the case and arrested the driver.