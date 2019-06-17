One year on, 581 children rescued under ‘Operation Smile’ in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: As many as 581 children were rescued by the Cyberabad Police as part of ‘Operation Smile’ in the last one year. As part of ‘Operation Smile’ teams were formed by the Cyberabad Police to rescue vulnerable children from the streets and from child labour on June 18 last year. The teams search for children in public places who are found begging, rag picking etc. Officials said there were three Smile teams working in the three zones of the Cyberabad Commissionerate.

“The aim of these teams is to prevent child trafficking and rescue children from persons who engage them in begging, sex trade and other anti-social activities, apart from tracing missing children,” the police said.

According to the police, of the 581 children rescued until Monday, 213 were girls. Most of them were handed over to shelter homes and their parents. The Cyberabad police also launched a special WhatsApp number (7901115474), for people to report on child labour. They can also ‘Dial 100’ or send e-mail to smileteamcyb@gmail.com.

