One-year RI to four-member gang in theft case

Hyderabad: A local court in Alair sentenced a four-member gang to one year of Rigourous Imprisonment in an auto-rickshaw theft case.

The court also imposed a fine on them. The convicted persons were Mohd Ameer Khan, Mohd Mubeen, Azam Khan and Shaik Dasthagiri, all residents of Kishanbagh and Rajendranagar.

In October, 2018, the gang stole an auto-rickshaw belonging to one Suresh from Sriram Nagar. Based on a complaint, the Yadadri Town police booked a case and subsequently arrested the gang.

