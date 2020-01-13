OnePlus 8 Pro to come with 12GB RAM: Report

By | Published: 6:45 pm 6:46 pm

Beijing: OnePlus is working on its upcoming flagship smartphones – OnePlus 8 Pro and now a new report suggests the the smartphone may come with 12GB RAM.

OnePlus 8 Pro’s Geekbench listing also revealed that it will run Android 10 out-of-the-box and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, GizmoChaina reported on Sunday.

The smartphone is also expected to come with a super smooth 120Hz display.

As per the leak, the device would feature a full-screen design with a punch-hole front camera and is likely to flaunt a 6.65-inch Fluid Display.

A OnePlus 8 Pro prototype has been recently spotted in the wild, hinting at a dual punch-hole display and a curved display like the OnePlus 7 Pro, GizmoChina reported on Monday.

The back panel of the device shows off the quad-camera setup with three lenses along with an LED flash arranged in a vertical strip and a fourth camera placed alongside it.

The quad-camera setup is expected to include an ultra wide angle shooter, a telephoto camera that will likely support 3x optical zoom, and a primary camera of an unknown resolution.

The leaked images also show that the back panel of the phone comes with a gradient finish.

