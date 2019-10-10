With OnePlus, you are not just buying a TV, but an experience

By | Published: 8:00 pm 8:37 pm

New Delhi: Television is a very imperative part of our lifestyle and family time, making it an important household investment. When its an investment, buying a quality product is imperative.

OnePlus TV is the perfect choice for turning a living room to a theatre.

With the latest OnePlus product, a user can be assured of a TV experience that is seamless and clutter-free. The OnePlus TV interface based on the Android TV provides the most holistic smart TV experience. This also enables quick connectivity with your android device and offers a ton of great features like the Google Assistant, Built-in Chromecast, Play Store and YouTube for your smart home.

The OnePlus Q1 Pro comes with a sliding soundbar which compliments the picture quality with immersive acoustic experience. The horizon lights on the stereo speakers provide a futuristic experience to show off to your friends. The 8-speaker stereo system on the OnePlus TV finds the perfect balance between excellent speakers and stunning exterior design.

With the OnePlus TV, one can be assured of the dynamic viewing experience each time. The synchronously optimized algorithm and hardware, the Gamma Colour Magic on the OnePlus TV brings the highest level of performance and phenomenal image quality.

With this new product, a user can be sure of the vivid details in the pictures, bright colours and optimal contrasts that make the dark even darker and the bright even brighter. The Dolby VisionTM on the OnePlus TV provides clarity in both the dark and the bright areas in every frame with clearer and more vibrant colours.

The Dolby Atmos on the TVs creates the sound to excite your senses and leaves you feeling like you’re a part of what you’re watching.

The bezel-less screen gives maximum body to screen ratio and the matte-finished seamless mesh fabric ensure that the acoustic effect quality is not ruined for you. The Carbon Fiber Pattern Back Cover on the OnePlus TV offers an exquisite hand feel and premium design aesthetic.

To avoid the hassle of looking for the remote, here’s the OnePlus Connect app. It helps in connecting smartphone to the TV and use it as a remote. The Quick App Switch offers you the experience of smooth navigation. One can also capture screenshots of your TV, using the OnePlus connect app.

The OnePlus TV ensures that there is no hindrance in your phone conversations. It reduces the volume of the TV automatically during incoming calls, will recover the volume when calls end. No need to adjust manually anymore.

With the OnePlus TV, it is easier to configure the network for your TV if mobile is connected to the internet.

The OnePlus TV ensures that a user have a variety of content to browse through and that you are also updated with the latest stuff. The OnePlus TV comes with deep integration with international and local content providers including YouTube, Prime Video, Eros Now, Hungama, Jio Cinema, Zee 5.