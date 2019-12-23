OnePlus launches Red Cable Club programme in India

By | Published: 5:48 pm

Bengaluru: Chinese handset maker OnePlus on Monday officially unveiled the ‘OnePlus Red Cable Club’ programme where the users will be offered exclusive benefits and experiences as part of the club.

“Our community has been at the core of OnePlus in our journey over the years. As we complete 6 successful years, the launch of the OnePlus Red Cable Club is a testament of our gratitude to our 5 million strong OnePlus community in India,” Pete Lau, CEO, OnePlus said in a statement.

The benefits of the programme include, the ‘Red Cable Jackpot’ which is valid till December 31 this year.

Under this, one can stand a chance to win a curated gift boxes worth Rs 1,00,000 or 50 per cent off on OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 earphones.

In line with introducing the Red Cable Club, the company has also its first ever Red Cable Christmas to involve its community in giving back to the less fortunate this festive season.

The company has collaborated with Rotary International to celebrate this year’s festivities.

As part of the program, OnePlus is offering special Christmas presents to lesser privileged families on behalf of its users and the larger Twitter community for every tweet containing #RedCableChristmas this Monday.