OnePlus leads India premium smartphone market with 29.3% share

By | Published: 4:09 pm

Bengaluru: Global technology brand OnePlus emerged as the market leader in the Indian premium smartphone segment with 29.3 per cent market share in the June quarter, a new report said on Friday.

The OnePlus 8 device emerged as the top smartphone model in the premium segment (Rs 30,000 and above) in the second quarter (Q2) with 19 per cent market share, according to Counterpoint Research.

“As a brand, we are grateful to our India community for their sincere faith in our efforts. And we will continue to work closely with our community to create products that offer truly burdenless user experience with unparalleled quality,” said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India.

The brand’s success was largely led by its recently launched flagship devices, OnePlus 8 Series 5G.

Launched in April, the OnePlus 8 Series 5G garnered good response from the consumers in the India market.

The OnePlus 8 Pro became one of the top three best-selling smartphones in the ultra-premium segment.

According to Shilpi Jain, Research Analyst, Counterpoint, the OnePlus 8 series 5G rode on the momentum from 7 series and further strengthened its premium flagship image by bringing latest features.

“Solid build and design, larger battery capacity, higher refresh rate with impressive Android UI (OxygenOS 10) helped it to gain share, even though it means a higher wallet share for consumers as compared to the previous OnePlus flagships,” she mentioned in the report.

Overall, the premium smartphone segment in India registered its highest ever recorded share in Q2 2020, with significant share from OnePlus as a brand.

The segment contributed 4 per cent towards the total shipments for Q2 2020 as per the Counterpoint report.