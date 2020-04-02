OnePlus provides safety gear to medical personnel in Telangana

By | Published: 9:16 pm

Hyderabad: OnePlus has come forward to support the efforts of the Telangana State government in combating coronavirus. The company has come forward to provide medical safety gear to the State government to help protect thousands of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other frontline medical personnel working relentlessly to save the lives of the people.

Ramagopal Reddy, Head, R&D, OnePlus coordinated the deliveries of 7,050 medical suits and 6,220 goggles to the Medical and Health Department in Hyderabad. IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao thanked Pete Leu, CEO and co-founder of OnePlus and OnePlus India for their support to the State government in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .