OnePlus ties up with Bajaj Electronics

Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: OnePlus, the leading premium smartphone maker, announced their partnership with leading electronic retailer Bajaj Electronics. OnePlus enthusiasts can now experience the its products at their nearest Bajaj Electronics store, according to a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India said, “The Indian demography is unique and when it comes to buying decisions, most individuals prefer to experience the product first-hand. This partnership is another stone towards building a strong offline presence for OnePlus to bring our products closer to our users.”

Karan Bajaj, CEO of Bajaj Electronics said, “Bajaj Electronics is happy to partner with one of the leading mobile brand One Plus for its offline market. One Plus lovers can simply have an access for their favourite handset at the widespread Bajaj Electronics Showroom in Telangana and AP”.

