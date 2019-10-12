OnePlus ties up with LOT mobiles

By | Published: 9:36 pm

Hyderabad: Tech brand OnePlus on Saturday announced its partnership with retail chain LOT. With the, customers can experience and buy the latest OnePlus devices from LOT mobile stores.

LOT footprint is available in several cities and towns in Telangana. Its stores are among the popular smart retail outlets for customers, allowing them to easily access and buy the smartphone of their choice, a press release said.

OnePlus has also launched its OnePlus 7T Pro, which comes with a vertical, triple camera setup, 48 MP main rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor + 8MP telephoto lens + 16MP ultra-wide angle lens. It also sports a 16 MP pop-up selfie camera.

The tech company has introduced several features like ultrashot, nightscape, portrait, pro mode and panorama. It also has a dual LED flash, 3x optical zoom and multi autofocus. The 6.67 inch phone is equipped with in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock system. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, the 7T Pro comes with Oxygen OS based on Android 10.

The smartphone is available in two colours — haze blue and papaya orange. It is available in the 8+256 GB variants, the press release added.

