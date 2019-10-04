OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro: Celebrate Diwali in style with 4K QLED

By | Published: 3:38 pm 5:18 pm

New Delhi: Not many TV manufacturers are able to create a buzz the way Chinese company OnePlus did with launching its first-ever 55-inch 4K QLED TV series from the Indian soil late last month.

In 10 days, the OnePlus TV 55Q1 and Q1 Pro have seen tremendous uptake, registering the highest-ever sales in the TV category for OnePlus on Amazon.in.

The Android TV comes in two variants — with and without soundbar. OnePlus TV 55Q1 is priced at Rs 69,900 while OnePlus 55 Q1 Pro is available for Rs 99,900 — the cheapest 4K QLED TVs in the Indian market.

After using the flagship ’55 Q1 Pro’ for couple of days, let us what what this India-first TV has to offer.

The TV supports HDR 10 and Dolby Vision and features “Gamma Color Magic” processor for stunning performance. User also gets 12 view modes such as film, sports and animation to choose from.

With the best-in-class possible quantum dot technology, the OnePlus 55 Q1 Pro has by far the highest colour gamut (at NTSC 120%) — ensuring outstanding screen experience.

Synchronously optimized on algorithm and hardware, the “Gamma Colour Magic” brought highest level of performance and superb image quality as we streamed movies and played video games.

The TV has a sleek design with minimal bezels and houses a spine like stand at the back to hold the huge display effortlessly.

It has a circular base finished in chrome to provide best structural composition to avoid any jerk. The back has a carbon fibre finish that is identical to OnePlus’ phone cases. The carbon back adds extra smartness to the Smart TV.

The TV is powered by a MediaTek MT5670 SoC with Mali-G51 GPU, 3GB RAM which makes the interface easy and faster.

In terms of the sound quality, the output was truly astonishing. The TV houses eight speakers (4 speakers, 2 subwoofers and 2 tweeters), so no need for extra speakers.

The 2.1 channel speaker system has a 50-watt output that allows us to enjoy powerful beats. The 50-watt output also guarantees a powerful stereo performance.

OnePlus TV integrates speakers behind the screen. When you turn the TV on, the soundbar slides out, flashes three LED lights and sits under the screen. When you switch off or put the TV in sleep mode, the soundbar retracts. The entire exercise is super silent and quite majestic to look at which has been quite appreciated by the users.

The OnePlus TV runs on Android but does have minor software customisations including “OxygenPlay” (a content curation service by OnePlus) for a seamless viewing experience.

One can also convert their phone into a TV remote with OnePlus Connect app. It can be downloaded from Google Play. The app works on all Android phones and offers an easy way to browse.

In terms of content, the TV offers international and local content providers including YouTube, Prime Video, Eros Now, Hungama, Jio Cinema and Zee 5. Currently, Netflix is not available but will come to the OnePlus TV in coming months.

Being an Android TV means in-built Google Assistant, Chromecast, Play Store and YouTube.

The device comes with a smart remote with only eight keys and can be charged with a USB Type-C charger. During the review, we did not need to charge it even once.

There is also a Google Assistant button for voice commands and an Amazon Prime Video hotkey for easy access. In addition, there is also a D-pad for navigating home and back buttons.

For a connected experience, the OnePlus 55Q1 Pro offers multiple features like “TypeSync” where you do not to search for words while typing with a traditional remote.

“Quick App Switch Faster” feature allows to switch from different applications and “Smart Volume Control” reduces the volume of TV automatically during incoming calls and recover the volume when calls end.

Conclusion: The TV offers almost everything what a modern user aspires to have in his or her living room. If you want to have an ultimate viewing experience at a price never heard of in the 4K QLED range, OnePlus 55Q1 Pro perfectly fits the bill.