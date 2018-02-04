ONGC men retain Table Tennis team championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: Defending champions ONGC thrashed IOC 3-0 to retain the men’s team title in the 37th inter-unit PSPB table tennis championship at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.

In a lop-sided final, former national champion Anthony Amalraj led his side to victory. He first defeated youngster Sarthak Seth 3-0 to give his side a 1-0. Sathyan then bounced back from a set down to defeat recently-crowned eight-time national champion Sharath Kamal 4-11, 11-2, 11-6 and 11-8 to stretch the lead to 2-0. Harmeet then closed the tie with a comfortable 11-9, 11-9, 13-11 win over Sudhanshu Grover.

Earlier in semifinals, Sharath Kamal led his side IOC to final with victories in his singles and reverse singles against BPCL. IOC took the lead through Sudhanshu Grover who defeated Sanil Shetty 3-1. Sharath then swelled the lead to 2-0 defeating Siddeth Pandi 3-1. But Soumyajit Ghosh pulled one back for BPCL defeating Parth Virmani 3-1. But Sharath settled the issue for his side in his reverse singles with a victory over Sanil with 3-1 scoreline.

In another semifinal, defending champions ONGC trounced OIL 3-0 victory with Sathiyan, Harmeet and experienced Anthony Amalraj recording victories.

Results:

Finals: ONGC bt IOC 3-0: Amalraj bt Sarthak Seth 3-0 (15-13, 11-8, 11-2); Sathyan bt Sharat Kamal 3-1 (4-11, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8); Harmeet bt Sudhanshu Grover 3-0 (11-9, 11-9, 13-11);

Semifinals: ONGC bt OIL 3-0 (Sathiyan bt Subhajit Saha 3-0 (11-7, 11-3, 11-7); Harmeet bt Birdie Boro 3-2 (9-11, 3-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-8); Anthony Amalraj bt Sankal Barum 3-1 (11-6, 10-12, 11-9, 11-4);

IOC bt BPCL 3-1 (Sudhashu Grover bt Sanil Shetty 3-1 (14-12, 7-11, 11-8, 11-7); Sharath Kamal bt Siddesh Pandi 3-1 (4-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-7); Parth Virmani lost to Soumyajit Ghosh 1-3 (11-5, 9-11, 4-11, 9-11); Sharath Kamal bt Sanil Shetty 3-1 (15-13, 11-7, 11-8).