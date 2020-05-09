ONGO launches digitisation platform for retailers

By | Published: 12:17 am 11:23 pm

Hyderabad: The coronavirus-led lockdown has pushed many sectors to adopt digitisation in a much faster phase so as to maintain physical distancing norms. While large businesses can adopt digitisation easily, it is the smaller businesses that face hurdles. In order to help these small and medium enterprises get digitised in a holistic manner and serve their customers better, the Hyderabad-based ONGO Framework has launched ONGO Retail.

This platform, according to its founder Rama Kuppa, will provide retailers to adopt digitisation in just ten minutes by chatting with a bot or an agent. As part of the digitisation strategy, the retailers will get access to a website, a mobile app, billing system, stock management and also take and give orders along with organising delivery of orders.

“This end-to-end solution will digitally empower retailers — especially neighbourhood kirana stores, small garments shop along with large shops dealing with other necessary items. It will ensure quick turnaround, enhanced customer experience and negligible capital expenditure,” said Kuppa. The platform can be customised as per the business requirements and is stored in a retail public cloud thus ensuring safety and security of data.

Till date, the ONGO Retail has on-boarded a lot of retailers resulting in 15,000 orders last month and plans to touch 100,000 orders this month as now users are heavily dependent on next-door grocery stores for their needs.

Going ahead, the company plans to focus on sectors like healthcare, restaurants and food chains, service providers like plumbers, carpenters, along with teachers and educational institutions. Its digitisation platform will help in transforming the companies in these sectors. It also has presence in Nigeria, Kuwait and Dubai with retailers using the platform to transform their businesses. Kuppa believes that the pandemic has transformed the way businesses will and are going to function in the near future and digitisation will play a key role in this transformation.

