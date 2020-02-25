Onkar guides West to win

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:57 pm

Hyderabad: G Onkar struck 79 to guide West Zone to a thrilling four-wicket victory over Headquarters in match four of the Food Corporation of India All India inter-zonal T20 tournament at Gymkhana grounds on Tuesday.

Brief scores: Headquarters 170/7 in 20 overs (Shubam C 64, Sanjeev G 29, Chetan S 24; Y Kuldeep 2/23, B Rajinder 2/28) lost to West Zone 171/6 in 20 overs (Onkar G 79, Pratik A 39, Siddhesh K 21; S Wasim 4/15, S Nitin 2/42).

North East Zone 105 in 20 overs (Dharani Nath 25, Abir Chakraborty 20 not out; Bhilap Saikia 2/18) lost to North Zone 106/4 in 16.5 overs (Jashan P Singh 47 not out, Ritwij Kashyap 27, Mayank 4/13).

