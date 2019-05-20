Online admissions into regular courses at MANUU

By | Published: 12:40 am 6:09 pm

Hyderabad: Online admissions are open for various merit based regular courses of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU). The university is offering admissions into various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the Schools of Languages, Social Sciences, Mass Communication and Journalism besides Science and Commerce. The last date for submission of online application is 30th June, 2019.

For Madrassa pass outs, bridge course is being offered so that they can be eligible to take admissions in BCom, BSc or polytechnic programmes on the merit basis.

Two new vocational courses Medical Imaging Technology (MIT) and Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) at undergraduate level are being introduced at University’s headquarters.

Various merit based postgraduate courses in which admissions are available include Urdu, English, Hindi, Arabic, Translation Studies, Persian; Women Studies, Public Administration, Political Science, Social Work, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology; Journalism And Mass Communication; M.Com; and M.Sc. (Mathematics).

The university in a press release said Ghazal Appreciation (Tahseen-e-Ghazal), a part time diploma programme is being offered which is designed to make the ghazal loving non-Urdu people understand the basic nuances of the popular Urdu literary genre.

For more details, online application and e-prospectus logon to university website www.manuu.ac.in or email to admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in

