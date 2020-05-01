Online chess, the way forward

By | Published: 12:08 am 11:11 pm

Hyderabad: The coronavirus pandemic has brought the sporting world to a halt. However, chess is one of the privileged games that is less affected by the pandemic. The game of chess has been making best use of technology since a decade. Software and online training have been keeping the players busy during the lockdown period with officials mulling conducting tournaments online in future.

Telangana Grandmaster Harsha Bharathakoti says he found more time to spend online honing his skills due to lockdown. “The sad part is that there were no tournaments in the last month. But we are playing chess online and training hard. Unlike other sports, our training is not being affected.”

Speaking about his routine, he says, “Now I spend a lot of time playing online games. I work on my game and read a lot about it. Now that I don’t have anything else to do, the focus is on improving my game.”

Telangana Chess Association general secretary KS Prasad adds the students have been training online since a decade and more are joining them because of the lockdown. “Luckily, we have an advantage compared to other sports. We are converting our systems and creating platforms to organise tournaments online. The tournaments have already gone online in a few places. We are also planning to select the State team for nationals from online tournaments. We are exploring all options,” he elaborates.

On challenges of conducting tournaments online, he says, “We are making all necessary arrangements to check cheating during the game. Recently we had a meeting with All India Chess Federation and spoke about exploring options for online tournaments. We will ask players to place a camera so that everyone can see what the player is doing.”

However, coach Rama Raju of RACE chess academy is skeptical about conducting the tournaments online. “Conducting tournaments online has its own set of challenges. People tend to cheat while playing online. Curbing it is a big problem. Whoever uses this online base properly, it will benefit them.”

Speaking about the changes the lockdown brought, he says, “Chess is also being affected like any other sport in terms of conducting tournaments. We can’t conduct classes for students. I have given my students homework before the lockdown and that is keeping them busy. Hopefully the situation eases soon,” he hoped.

Another coach Kameshwar Rao said that the coaches, who are teaching at communities and clubs are the most affected. “Now these coaches can’t go to the communities or to their clubs to teach. But they are creating chess clubs online for training. So the presence of technology is a gift for chess,” he adds.

