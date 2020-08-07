Online classes: HSPA writes to Director of School Education

By | Published: 8:09 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Schools Parents Association (HSPA) on Friday said the schools were conducting online classes and assessment tests in contravention of MHRD’s Pragyata guidelines which restrict screen time for children of various ages.

In a complaint to the Director of School Education, HSPA joint secretary K Venkat Sainath said schools are designing their own pattern of online classes which cause a lot of mental stress to children.

“Moreover, the schools are conducting assessment exams causing tremendous mental pressure for children and on parents who are forced to sit with children leaving day to day activities. A few schools are compelling children to upload the scan copies of assessments through the scanner for clear copies which are burning pockets of the parents,” he said.

Sainath alleged that parents are also being harassed by various schools for paying fees and buying books wherein the present Covid pandemic situation it is becoming tough to make living itself.

He urged the department to issue appropriate orders to schools in the State to adhere to Pragyata guidelines and also not to compel parents for online classes.

