Online classes: Telangana High Court asks CBSE, State to file report

Hyderabad: A two-judge Bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the CBSE to file a report on the conduct of online classes and alternate mode of education for children studying in its schools.

The Bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, further directed the State government to submit a report as to when the academic session would start and on the guidelines or policies framed by it for conducting online classes.

It was dealing with a PIL filed by the Hyderabad School Parents Association challenging the action of schools conducting online classes mentally straining students, including small children. Counsel for the petitioners Yakrapu Sheelu argued that the health of children was getting affected as they were sitting in front of the screen for a long period of time. The petitioners complained that everyone in the State was not capable of having resources for such classes.

Senior counsel S Ravi, appearing for Meridian Educational Society that sought to be impleaded in the case, informed the court that there were different slots for different classes in their curriculum besides having online yoga and music classes for students. Senior counsel B Adinarayana Rao, appearing for Independent School Management Association, pointed out that the CBSE should come up with comprehensive guidelines. The matter was posted for August 6.

‘File steps taken to help construction workers’

The same panel directed Assistant Solicitor General N Raajeshwar Rao and the government pleader, the Labour Department, to file a report the steps taken to help construction workers.

It was dealing with a PIL filed by the Bharath Building and Other Construction Workers Union. The petitioner complained that both the Central and the State governments failed to do their part in ensuring proper basic facilities like food to the registered and unregistered construction workers. Appearing for the petitioner, P Sashi Kiran sought payment of Rs 5,000 each for the months of March to May. He also sought directions to pay some minimal amounts to them monthly from June to till the normalcy was attained. The panel will again hear the matter on August 10.

Pleas against RBI circular adjourned

The said panel adjourned by three weeks a bunch of writ pleas challenging a circular issued by the Reserve Bank of India permitting banks to declare defaulters as wilful defaulters without notice.

The panel heard L Ravichander, counsel for one of the petitioners, and Nalin Kumar, counsel for the RBI. Nalin Kumar pointed out that no notice was required to be given before such declaration for that could turn counter-productive enabling the errant companies to further violate the law. He further pointed out that the banks were given the power to follow their own in-house procedure. Chief Justice Chouhan pointedly asked the counsel for the RBI, BS Prasad, advocate for SBI, and others as to how a decision visited with civic consequences could be passed without a notice to the affected parties.

PR Commissioner asked to respond

Justice T Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Commissioner of Panchayath Raj and Rural Development, Hyderabad, to respond to a representation made by Ramavaram Chandra Sekhar Reddy, a practising advocate.

The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by the advocate of Timmapur village, Dubbaka mandal, Siddipet. The petitioner complained that the authorities failed to affix a name “Raji Reddy” to the newly constructed building as “Raji Reddy Bhavan” in memory of the ex-sarpanch of the village. P Sashi Kiran, counsel appearing for the petitioner, alleged that due to the political rivalry, the name “Raji Reddy” was defaced and the authorities were not taking any action to affix the name even after giving due representations. The judge will continue to hear the matter on August 19.

