Online clinic launched in Telangana to reach out to NRIs, rurals

Hyderabad: Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) has launched Digithon COVID-19 Online Clinic through which it will offer medical assistance to techies abroad and people in rural areas who are suspected to be having symptoms of Coronavirus.

Several Indian nationals have been stuck in foreign countries due to novel Coronavirus. Similarly, people in rural areas have turned restless ever since the virus started hitting the State.

Through COVID-19 Online Clinic people can get basic medical care and acquire the required information about the pandemic so that they can plan their treatment. The idea to launch an online clinic was conceived by Sundeep Kumar Makthala, founder of TITA, when he heard the plight of an Indian techie abroad who was lacking proper medical assistance for the pandemic since the medical facilities there are prioritised.

To connect with TITA’s assigned doctors and consult them, one has to install an app named ‘Clinicals’ in their smartphone and fix an appointment with the doctor concerned free of cost.

“The online clinic aims to reach out to the NRIs, offer assistance, spread awareness and suggest nutrition for general wellbeing. These efforts will go a long way in dealing with the spread of coronavirus. Some of the proficient doctors including psychologists, nutritionists are connecting with the people online. Our team is also reaching rural villages via respective heads, sarphanches and collectors,” says Sundeep Kumar.

The team is planning to take on board Homeopathy and Ayurvedic doctors as well. The initiative has evoked a good response so far.

TITA had also launched COVID-19 Hackathon 2.0 which aims to engage local youth in the efforts to evolve solutions for the virus. The hackathon encourages people to stay at home and work online to comply with social distancing norms.

