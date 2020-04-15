Online coaching has kept gymnasts busy

By | Published: 12:02 am 6:35 pm

Hyderabad: The lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak can take a toll on athletes both mentally and physically. However, Indian gymnastics coach Manoj Rana decided not to let his trainees hit by the lockdown as he took to technology to keep them fit during these tough times.

The veteran coach gives lessons online to keep them fit. Around 150 athletes from across the country come online for the morning and evening session to train. “We were working on Aruna Reddy’s rehabilitation programme after her surgery. She was back to training in the gym and the lockdown was announced. There was no equipment or gym available. I made a video call and taught her some workouts. Then I thought if I could teach her online, I can do it with other students as well. I then arranged conference calls with other trainees. But the number of participants is limited on Whatsapp. I came to know about zoom app and from there on I started training many students at a time,” he explained.

With the lockdown being extended to May 3, he said he would continue to give lessons till the clampdown ends. Rana has roped in coaches from abroad to train the gymnasts for the online sessions. He had invited Sasha from Germany, John Curtis from Australia and others from Ukraine and Israel. “I am a FIG level 3 coach and I keep travelling abroad to train gymnasts. I have a good rapport with other coaches and since I trained their students, they returned the favour by training our students online,” he pointed out.

Following his initiative, the Sports Authority of India decided to take up coaches’ development programme under his guidance and the month-long programme set start from April 16. Around 150 coaches will participate in the programme. Talking about his schedule he said, “I start training students of The Gaudium Sportopia from 7.30 am which is followed by training session with my students from 8.30 to 10 am. I hold another session for the Sportopia trainees from 3 to 4.30 pm. And from 4.30 to 7 pm I train my international gymnasts from the country like Ashish Kumar, Aruna among others.”

Though Olympics has been shifted to next year, he reckoned that the chances of Indian gymnastics participating in the mega event look bleak. “Till now, 90 per cent of quotas are filled. Only two quotas are left from Asian Championship in all-round category. But we have gymnasts from China, Japan, Korea and other countries .The competition will be very tough.”

When enquired about Dipa Karmakar’s chances, he said, “The apparatus Dipa wants to perform in which US gymnasts Jade Carey has already won two gold and a silver. Dipa has one bronze to her name. There are two World Cup events left and if Dipa wins gold in all-round category not just in apparatus, there is an outside chance.”

Speaking about Aruna’s recovery, the veteran coach said that the Telangana gymnast will be ready for competitions by October. “Right now we are working on her strength. She has already started working on bars for upper body strength. Last time, we rushed her rehab since she wanted to train for Olympic qualifiers. Now we are in no hurry. We have phases in rehab. First one is joint mobility. Then comes strength period which we are about to finish. Then we will move on to agility training. After October we will go into competitions. Our target is to let Aruna compete in the World Cup scheduled in Australia February next. She won India’s first World Cup medal there two years ago and she has good memories from there,” he concluded.

